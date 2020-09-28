IPL 2020: RCB vs MI Dream11 Predictions, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

For the match number 10 of the IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be taking on the Mumbai Indians in the Dubai stadium. Both the teams stand at 2 points each on the table. Here is a list of the predicted players from both teams and fantasy tips for your dream team.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are going to face Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2020 match on September 28 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The 10th match of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will commence at 7.30 pm IST.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians have played against each other in the Indian Premier League 27 times. Out of which, RCB have won 9 games and MI 19 matches.

Both the teams are on two points at the moment with one win and one loss each after their respective first two matches in the 13th edition of the IPL.

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD TV channels and online on Disney+Hotstar.

September 28 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium

IPL 2020 RCB vs MI Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians captain: Virat Kohli

IPL 2020 RCB vs MI Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians vice-captain: Rohit Sharma

IPL 2020 RCB vs MI Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

IPL 2020 RCB vs MI Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians batsmen: Aaron Finch, Suryakumar Yadav, AB de Villiers, Saurabh Tiwary

IPL 2020 RCB vs MI Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians all-rounders: Kieran Pollard, Shivam Dube

IPL 2020 RCB vs MI Dream11 team for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Pattinson, Dale Steyn

Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing XI: Devdutt Paddikal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Parthiv Patel (WK), Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians probable playing XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieran Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah