IPL 2020: RCB vs MI, IPL 2020 Match 10 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore are going to face Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2020 match on September 28 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The 10th match of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will commence at 7.30 pm IST.

Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore are coming off a massive 97-run loss to Kings XI Punjab in their last game. The team, which finished last in IPL-12, had started off with an impressive 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening game of this year’s tournament.

However, some major chinks in their armoury were exposed by KXIP, especially by KL Rahul. RCB’s bowling remains their major weak point and both Umesh Yadav and Dale Steyn need significant improvement in performances against the Mumbai Indians.

Also, Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua Phillipe has failed in both outings for RCB so far and Kohli will do well to replace him with England all-rounder Moeen Ali. It will give them more options with the ball on the slow Dubai surface.

Parthiv Patel might be a good replacement for Phillipe with the gloves behind the stumps and his batting at the top of the order can also prove to be handy with Australian T20 skipper Aaron Finch struggling to find his touch.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians seem to have a settled unit. They bounced back well from their loss to Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of IPL-13 with a 49-run triumph over former champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

While Jasprit Bumrah and James Pattinson have been brilliant so far, New Zealand left-arm paceman Trent Boult has struggled to hit his straps. Skipper Rohit Sharma has the option of calling on either Mitchell McClenaghan or Nathan Coulter-Nile to replace Boult – who additionally provide more firepower with the willow as well.

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI: Devdutt Paddikal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Parthiv Patel (WK), Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieran Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult/Mitchell McClenaghan and Jasprit Bumrah