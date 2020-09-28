IPL 2020: RCB vs MI, Match 10 Schedule and Match Timings in India - When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: RCB vs MI, Match 8 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check RCB vs MI match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), Match 10 | The captain and vice-captain of the Indian team – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – will face off against each other when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Mumbai Indians in match 10 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on Monday (September 28) from 7.30 pm IST.

Both teams have one win and one loss so far from their two games in the 13th edition of the IPL. However, it’s Kohli’s side RCB who need to brush aside the massive 97-run loss to Kings XI Punjab in their last match and rise up to the challenge to face the defending champions.

MI, who started off with a loss against the Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of IPL-13, put up an all-round brilliant show in their second game led by skipper Rohit Sharma’s fine 80 against the Kolkata Knight Riders to post a morale-boosting 49-run win. They will look to carry this winning momentum against RCB on Monday night.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) start?

The match will be played on September 28.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Paddikal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Parthiv Patel (WK), Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah