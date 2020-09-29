IPL 2020: RCB vs MI Match Tally Becomes the Highest Tied Score in IPL History

Before beating Mumbai Indians in a thrilling Super Over, Royal Challengers Bangalore encounter ended with a tie in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 fixture. But came the thrilling Super Over eliminator, where RCB finished at 11 for no loss in the 10th Match at the Dubai International Stadium. The RCB vs MI tally became the highest tied score in an IPL face-off. RCB set a daunting 201 for three after they went in to bat first on September 28. Major contributions came from Devdutt Padikkal (54), Aaron Finch (52) and AB de Villiers (55).

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

In spite of the initial butterflies, the Mumbai side was rescued when Kieron Pollard hit a four off the last ball when five was needed. Finally, the MI levelled the score of 201 for five, which wiped out the preceding record of 191 set during the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match in the IPL 2015 in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: In Pictures, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Match 10 at Dubai

KXIP won the tie in that Super Over eliminator, with Axar Patel hitting beyond the ropes off the last ball chasing 192 at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In Dubai, there were no hopes for MI after the score of 78 for four by the 12th over. Mumbai Indian captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed after a huge blow by Washington Sundar (1-12) in the 2nd over of the run chase.

Ishan Kishan and Pollard put up a tie after setting on 119 for the 5 off 8.3 overs. Kishan made 99 off 58 that featured nine sixes before he was let go after the penultimate delivery. Pollard replied to the last ball with a four, forcing the tie and finally the follow-on Super Over eliminator.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020, RCB vs MI: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

But Pollard and Hardik Pandya could only pick seven from Navdeep Saini's Super Over. Jasprit Bumrah too was inept to keep it fitted as he was facing boundaries from the in-form De Villiers and RCB skipper Kohli. The Bangalore side got itself a second win out of three matches played in the tournament.

In the next outing, Royal Challengers are slated to play in Abu Dhabi against Rajasthan Royals on October 3. Mumbai Indians will clash with Kings XI Punjab on October 1 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.