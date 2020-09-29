IPL 2020: RCB vs MI - Ravi Shastri Notes Washington Sundar Performance As IPL’s Best So Far

The defending champions Mumbai Indians were taken down by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in which three RCB batsmen scored half centuries also with an amazing bowling record by the young Washington Sundar

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 fixture set the highest ever tied score in an IPL contest. Washington Sundar made a significant impact in a match where batsmen put up a power-hitting spectacle.

Ravi Shastri, the coach of the Indian cricket team, has hailed the young spinner after his stunning performance for the Bangalore-based outfit. In a Twitter post, Ravi Shastri took note of Sundar’s feat saying that it was the best IPL performance so far in the ongoing tournament and called it ‘Special’.

In a batsman’s world - from Chennai to Washington. Best IPL performance so far in 2020. Special ✊ #IPL2020 #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/xIW97CnIxB — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 28, 2020

Complimenting Sundar for his performance, the Indian head coach tweeted, "In a batsman's world - from Chennai to Washington. Best IPL performance so far in 2020. Special."

The clash of RCB and MI set the record as the highest ever tied score in an IPL contest. Both the sides closed with 201 runs on the board before RCB beat Mumbai Indians in the Super Over at the Dubai International Stadium.

There is no doubt to the fact that the night of Bangalore and Mumbai’s thrilling contest was dominated by the batsmen. When other bowlers conceded with 8 off 8, Sundar was no less than a blessing for RCB as he conceded 12 runs in his allowance of four overs. Moreover, he picked up the crucial wicket of MI chief Rohit Sharma.

RCB, who was asked to bat first, moved forward on the solid half-centuries from the bats of Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers each. They even had the Mumbai Indians lurching at 78 for 4 by the 12th over when it came to the ball.

Next, RCB will face the Rajasthan Royals, who won over the Punjab side in their last match with some tantalising feats. The Bangalore outfit will lock horns with RR in Abu Dhabi on October 3. Mumbai Indians are slated to play at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium against Kings XI Punjab on October 1.