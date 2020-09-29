IPL 2020, RCB vs MI: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket Takers From Both Sides

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday took on Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2020 clash. The game was interesting as its outcome was decided in the super over.

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday took on Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2020 clash. The game was interesting as its outcome was decided in the super over. Virat Kohli-led RCB won the match, registering their second win of the season. Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians, won the toss and opted to bowl first. Royal Challengers Bangalore got a good start as both their openers, Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal, scored half-centuries. Padikkal made 54 off 40 balls, while Finch scored 52 off 35 deliveries.

Kohli again failed to make a statement with the bat, making just three runs in 11 deliveries. On the other hand, AB de Villiers showed consistency, smashing 55 (not out) runs in 24 balls. All-rounder Shivam Dube too played well in the end, hitting 27 (not out) off 10 balls.

Royal Challengers Bangalore set a target of 202 for Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians lost early wickets as RCB sent Rohit Sharma in the dug-out at the score of eight. Quinton de Cock gave away his wicket at 14 and Suryakumar Yadav could not open his account.

Ishan Kishan played an outstanding knock for Mumbai Indians, making 99 off 58 deliveries. Kieron Pollard supported him from the other end, scoring 60 (not out) off 24 balls. Despite the superb performance of Pollard and Kishan, the game went down to super over.

In the super over, Mumbai could not perform well with the bat and scored just seven runs, losing one wicket. Bangalore chased the target comfortably, winning the match.

Highest run-scorer for Royal Challengers Bangalore

AB de Villiers was the highest run scorer for RCB, hitting 55 (not out) off 24 balls at a strike rate of 229.17. In his innings, he smashed four fours and four sixes.

Highest wicket taker for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Isuru Udana picked two wickets for his side. In four overs, he conceded 45 runs with an economy of 11.25.

Highest run scorer for Mumbai Indians.

Ishan Kishan scored 99 runs off 58 balls at a strike rate of 170.69. He hit two fours and nine sixes.

Highest wicket taker for Mumbai Indians

Trent Boult was the highest wicket taker for Mumbai Indians. He clinched two wickets, giving away 34 runs in four overs with an economy of 8.5.