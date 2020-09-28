IPL 2020, RCB vs MI: Top Players to Watch Out for in Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Clash

And it's time for the big match -- Mumbai Indians against the Royal Challengers Bangalore or Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli. We are one week into the tournament and have already gotten a fair idea of what's to come in rest of the tournament in terms of performances.

And it's time for the big match -- Mumbai Indians against the Royal Challengers Bangalore or Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli. We are one week into the tournament and have already gotten a fair idea of what's to come in rest of the tournament in terms of performances. Both these teams have not quite played their best cricket and would like to change a thing or two in the coming encounter.

For that to happen, some players from both the sides hold the key. Cricketnext takes a look at some of those players:

Virat Kohli

If RCB has to win, Virat Kohli ought to fire. RCB just doesn't look the side that can thrive under pressure, and skipper Kohli will have to make sure he bails the team out of trouble -- like he always does. If he fires, the bowling unit too gets confidence to do well. So him scoring big runs is imperative for RCB.

Navdeep Saini

He is the man in form with the ball for RCB. He generates great pace and can bowl the effort ball consistently. Batsmen so far have found it difficult to play shots on his pace. A few wickets in his kitty will certainly help RCB's cause. Also he would need the support of Dale Steyn from the other end.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar has been getting big runs for MI quite some time now, and needs to continue to do that. It won't be wrong to say that he is their most vital batsman in the middle-order and needs to somehow bat through the innings. He can change his game according to situation of the match, which is his greatest strength.

Ishan Kishan

This youngster hasn't gotten a chance to play this year, but everyone is aware of his power-hitting abilities. Kishan will have to hit big for MI and make sure that the middle overs don't go quiet. If Mumbai go for a few changes, he is a must pick for skipper Rohit Sharma. He can play at any position for the side, and can open as well, with Quinton de Kock not firing at the moment.