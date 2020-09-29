- Match 10 - 28 Sep, MonMatch Ended201/3(20.0) RR 10.05
IPL 2020: Virat Kohli is in Awe of AB De Villiers After RCB's Win Over MI
The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League 2020 in UAE couldn't get more exciting with a second Super Over in 10 matches.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 29, 2020, 12:02 PM IST
The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League 2020 in UAE couldn’t get more exciting with a second Super Over in 10 matches. Chasing a target of 202 runs, Mumbai Indians’ Kieron Pollard (60) and Ishan Kishan (99) went on a run-scoring rampage and equaled the score to take the match into a Super Over.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has struggled to score runs in the tournament so far. Kohli’s miserable batting continued even in Monday’s match against the Mumbai Indians, where the RCB skipper scored just three runs. Kohli played a shot away from his body to a Rahul Chahar delivery and handed over a simple catch to Rohit Sharma at extra cover.
The same couldn’t be said about his teammate AB de Villiers. The South African cricketer played another brilliant knock scoring 55 runs off 24 balls, including four fours and sixes. De Villiers scored his second fifty in the tournament so far.
In a tensely watched run chase which led to the super over, the MI team pushed Kerion Pollard and Hardik Pandya who managed to score just seven runs for Mumbai. Kohli stepped out with AB de Villiers to win the super over match with a boundary for RCB.
The RCB skipper was all in praise and said, “I wish I was AB.” Praising the former South African captain’s brilliant innings against Mumbai Indians, Kohli said he was in awe about the way de Villiers batted and some of his shots were outstanding. Calling the match a roller coaster game, Kohli was at a loss for words. He said that he did not know what to say and was speechless.
Speaking of a few typical characteristics of de Villers, Kohli praised South African player's ability to 'get stuck into the bowlers'. Kohli added that de Villers liked to keep things simple and for that reason did not even watch a lot of cricket. He said he admired that de Villers remains relaxed and enjoys life and does what he does to the best of abilities.
