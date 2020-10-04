IPL 2020: RCB vs RR and DC vs KKR Talking Points - From Virat Kohli's Return to DC's Tag-Team Batting

Saturday's double header saw Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals in a one-sided contest, after which Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders in a relatively more thrilling encounter. From Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal's batting to the big sixes in Sharjah, there was plenty of action.

Here's a wrap.

RCB vs RR

Yuzvendra Chahal does his magic again

For a brief while, RR batsmen had the upper hand with Jos Buttler taking the attack to Isuru Udana. However, both Buttler and Steve Smith fell in quick succession, which prompted Kohli to go for teh kill. He got in Yuzvendra Chahal in the fifth over and got his reward immediately with Sanju Samson driving a return catch to the bowler. Whether the catch was taken cleanly or not is another question, but RR's big three were gone.

Robin Uthappa and Mahipal Lomror revived the innings with a steady partnership. But just when they seemed set to take it to the next stage, Kohli got Chahal back. The legspinner once again struck with his first ball, luring Uthappa to loft to long off. He then got the wicket of a well set Lomror (47 off 39) to finish with 3 for 24. RR posted just 154 for 6, which was never enough.

Devdutt Padikkal continues to impress, Virat Kohli strikes form

One good partnership was all RCB needed to chase the modest target. They got that with Padikkal and Kohli adding 99 for the second wicket after Aaron Finch fell early. Padikkal was all class; it was evident in the second over when he casually flicked Jaydev Unadkat over the boundary line. Strokes all along the ground followed with Padikkal being the man in charge of scoring quickly, even as Kohli played second fiddle.

Padikkal ended with 63 off 45.

Kohli had a lean run coming into the game but seemed full of confidence here. He has had issues with Shreyas Gopal's variations in the past, but his footwork against the spinners this time was as perfect as it could be. Once he got his eye in, he did his thing, ending unbeaten on 72 off 53. RCB finished the chase comfortably with 5 balls to spare, and briefly even topped the table.

DC vs KKR

Delhi's perfect tag-team batting display

Prithvi Shaw 66 off 41. Shikhar Dhawan 26 off 16. Shreyas Iyer 88* off 38. Rishabh Pant 38 off 17.

One after the other, Delhi's batsmen kept hitting the ball out of the park. KKR had some monstrous hitters and Delhi realised the need for a big score on a small ground in Sharjah. They did that to perfection. Dhawan and Shaw set the base. Iyer took a while to settle down before he got going, and he went really big. Pant played a neat little cameo. In the end, they left KKR with a record IPL target to chase. Not impossible by any means, but the batsmen had done their job.

Narine experiment fails again

It was not the best of decisions to open with Sunil Narine against a team that had Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada. Narine was clearly rattled by the pace and bowled for 3 in the second over. After the game, KKR captain Dinesh Karthik said: "I haven't thought about it (making the change at the top) but maybe after this game I will sit down with the coaching staff.. We still believe in Narine and whenever he gets going he gets us off to a great start."

Russell comes at No. 4, but...

Through the last season, Andre Russell complained that he was batting too low. He got the chance to bat higher up, but threw it away. Having smashed Kagiso Rabada for a four and a six in the 10th over, Russell could have well waited for other bowlers to target. However, he went for another slog and top edged to third man, falling for 13 off 8.

Anrich Nortje and Harshal Patel play silent roles

Meanwhile, Nitish Rana impressed with 58 off 35 to keep KKR going. However, Harshal, playing his first match of the season, got him and Dinesh Karthik in successive balls to apply brakes on KKR's chase. Harshal's 2 for 34 was a spell that might go unnoticed, but played a huge role in Delhi's win. Anrich Nortje perhaps deserved Man of the Match for his 3 for 33, but it went to another worthy candidate in Iyer.

Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi fight

At 122 for 6, the game seemed done and dusted. But Morgan and Tripathi kept the interest alive. KKR at one stage needed 98 off 36, which came down to 31 off 12. However, they couldn't quite close it down.