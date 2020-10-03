IPL 2020: RCB vs RR, Match 15 - Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Pitch Report For Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

RCB vs RR, IPL 2020, Match 15: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: The sky will be mainly clear in Abu Dhabi with a maximum temperature of 34 degree Celsius and a minimum of 29 degrees

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report:

The sky will be mainly clear throughout the day in Abu Dhabi when Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals battle each other looking for their third win of IPL 2020. With a maximum temperature of 34 degree Celsius and a minimum of 29 degrees, moderate playing conditions will prevail. The humidity will be around 45 per cent, with a wind speed of 16 km per hour.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Abu Dhabi Pitch Report:

In the last five matches played here, we have seen some high scoring innings as well as some very low ones. Unlike Dubai, the pitch suits bowlers as well as it does to the batsmen. It is not too fast and spinners have done well here in the past few matches. Seamers also get enough support, especially bowling in the first innings. Moreover, the long boundaries make it hard for batsmen to get cheap runs. Having said that, on several occasions batsmen have defied the odds and managed to score big. Mumbai Indians’ 195 is still the highest total here.

At times, chasing has looked easy here, like in the opening match, when CSK beat MI. But in the very next match, MI easily defended their total against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Also Read: Shane Warne Suggests Changes to T20 Cricket, Asks Sourav Ganguly, Kevin Pietersen to Weigh In

Both RR and RCB will have their first experience of playing in this ground in IPL 2020. Being neck and neck in the points table makes it a very even fight. Both sides have some heavy hitters who can be devastating on any given day. A total of 170 to 180 should ideally be good enough to defend.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

WHEN: October 3 at 3.30 pm IST

WHERE: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar

LIVE SCORE UPDATES CLICK HERE