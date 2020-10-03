IPL 2020: RCB vs RR, Match 15 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: RCB vs RR, Match 15 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check RCB vs RR match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR), Match 15 |Now that all the teams have played at least three matches, the picture is clearer where the teams stand.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals are neck to neck in terms of match wins and points earned. RR does have a slight advantage in run rate. But that will not matter when the two teams face each other in Match 15 of the IPL 2020 on Saturday.

RCB would not have been in this position had they not won the crucial match against Mumbai Indians, in which the winner was decided in the Super Over. Rajasthan Royals were flawless until their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, when they lost by 37 runs. RCB has lost its only match against Kings XI Punjab which features in the bottom section of the fixtures.

RCB and RR have so far met only one common opponent in the form of KXIP. Interestingly, while RCB lost by a huge margin of 97 runs against KXIP, RR had registered a historic win over them after chasing down 223 runs, making it the highest chase ever in the IPL.

The two teams look evenly matched. On one hand, Virat Kohli-led RCB has Finch and de Villiers on their side to lead with the bat, Smith-led RR has Butler and Samson to level the field. It is high time Kohli finds his form, otherwise they will have a tough time against a team as strong as Rajasthan.

They won’t have the kind of luck they had with MI. Meanwhile, RR must be introspecting their previous loss and will certainly fix it before they hit the ground again. Fans can expect an exciting game of cricket coming their way.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) start?

The match will be played on October 3.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin?

The match will begin at 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Adam Zampa , Isuru Udana , Navdeep Saini , Yuzvendra Chahal , Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa (WK), Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer