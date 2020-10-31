IPL 2020: RCB vs SRH, IPL 2020, Match 52: Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2020, Match 52: Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report:

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report

The 52nd match of the IPL 2020 will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 7.30 pm IST on Saturday. It is going to be a sunny day with a maximum temperature of up to 33 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 22 degrees. The forecast shows no chance of precipitation. The humidity is going to be around 46 per cent with wind speed of around 19 kmph.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Sharjah Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is flat with little or no grass and the boundaries are considerably smaller than the other two venues. This makes it ideal for high scoring matches, with batsmen getting the favourable conditions and bowlers struggling to be useful. However, that has not really been the case if we look at the last five matches played here. There have been some very low scoring matches here, but that is mostly because of the smaller targets in the first innings of some of these matches.

Chasing has been much easier here as the dew makes it hard for the team bowling second. The ball is hard to grip which causes significant trouble to the spin bowlers. In the last five matches played here, the team chasing has won. The only exception was RCB’s win over KKR in the 28th match. In the last match Kings XI Punjab defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by chasing a total of 149 with seven balls to spare.

There have been fewer matches at this venue compared to the other team and it has been a while since both teams, RCB and SRH, have played here. The match is particularly important for SRH who have a tough way to the playoffs. A win here would definitely help their cause. On the other hand, RCB are most likely going to reach the final four, all they need to do is maintain a high run-rate in their matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

WHEN: October 31 at 7.30pm IST

WHERE: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar

LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Live Scorecard