IPL 2020: RCB vs SRH, Match 52 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: RCB vs SRH, Match 52 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check RCB vs SRH match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020 Match 52: Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 52nd clash of IPL 2020 on October 31. The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The fixture will commence at 7.30 pm IST.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, despite being a strong side, have not been able to win a single IPL trophy as of now. However, in this season, they have impressed cricket fans with their performance. RCB are currently placed at the second spot in the standings with 14 points. They will try to win the upcoming match against SRH to move up in the points table or at least retain their spot.

On the other hand, it is almost sure that David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will not qualify for the next stage as it currently stands at the sixth spot on the points table. To move to the next level, they will have to make place in the top four by the end of the league matches. In the previous match, they outperformed Delhi Capitals by 88 runs. They will try to replicate the performance of the last match against RCB.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The match will be played on October 31.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad begin?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad?

All matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

All matches of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh, Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma