IPL 2020: RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal Lands in Bengaluru Ahead of UAE Departure

Yuzvendra Chahal landed in the city of Bengaluru on Saturday ahead of the team's departure for UAE, where the IPL 2020 will be held.

Cricketnext Staff |August 15, 2020, 5:12 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore and India bowler Yuzvendra Chahal landed in the city of Bengaluru on Saturday ahead of the team's departure for UAE, where the IPL 2020 will be held.

The RCB Twitter account posted a picture of the Indian spinner on Twitter as he arrived in the city. "Crowd favourite Yuzi has just landed in Bengaluru! Drop a heart to welcome @yuzi_chahal home, Challengers," the tweet read.

Chahal, who recently got engaged, had shared pictures of his roka ceremony with his fiance Dhanashree Verma.

Captioning the carousel of images the ace cricketer said, “We said “Yes” along with our families”.

The IPL 2020 will commence from September 19 and will go till November 10.

Chahal has played 52 One Day International (ODI) and 42 T20 matches for the Indian cricket team and was last seen in the ODI series against New Zealand in February this year before the coronavirus pandemic brought a halt to all sports.

