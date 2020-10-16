- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuMatch Ended171/6(20.0) RR 8.55
IPL 2020: Recapping Yuzvendra Chahal's Nail-biting Final Over in RCB vs KXIP Match
Going into the final over KXIP needed just two runs to seal the win. In a desperate last throw of the dice, RCB skipper Virat Kohli turned to Yuzvendra Chahal.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 16, 2020, 9:47 AM IST
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) registered their second win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 when they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 8 wickets at Sharjah on Thursday.
An eight-wicket win seems comfortable on paper; however the win was anything but and KXIP, who have made it something of a trend to lose close matches this season, almost suffered the same fate against RCB.
Going into the final over they needed just two runs to seal the win and had 9 wickets in hand. In a desperate last throw of the dice, RCB skipper Virat Kohli turned to Yuzvendra Chahal.
Chahal backed himself against a well-set Chris Gayle and got two dot balls to start with. The first saw Gayle play it back to mid-wicket on on the bounce while the second was a classic leg-spinner. Chahal tossed it up and got it to spin back sharply inside to Gayle, who simply defended it.
Gayle managed a single off the third ball but his partner KL Rahul then also couldn't score, cutting one to Washington Sundar at point. By this stage the pressure was truly on as they needed a single but with only two balls left.
Something had to give and it did. Rahul played the penultimate ball straight to to cover and the batsmen took off for a single that was never quite on. Devdutt Padikkal threw the ball to AB de Villiers who made no mistake whipping the stumps off.
One run needed with a ball to spare. For KXIP, it was deja vu all over again as a match that seemed in the bag had now gone down to the wire. Was a Super Over on the cards?
New man Nicholas Pooran put the match to bed with a six over long-on but KXIP fans would have been nervous as it wasn't a cleanly struck shot. However, it had enough to clear Chris Morris in the deep.
