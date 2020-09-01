IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting Completes Quarantine, Oversees Delhi Capitals Training Session

Ricky Ponting on Tuesday oversaw his first nets session with the Delhi Capitals this year after completing his quarantine in the UAE, the franchise said.
Ponting had arrived later than the rest of the squad that came from India.
DC said that Ponting met the squad and conducted the training session at the ICC Academy in Dubai.
🏏 Back on the cricket field 🔀 Letting that feeling sink in ❤️Training Day 2⃣ saw the DC boys continue their preparations for #Dream11IPL 👊🏻#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/4jLsIsVntE— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 1, 2020
🏏 Back on the cricket field 🔀 Letting that feeling sink in ❤️
Training Day 2⃣ saw the DC boys continue their preparations for #Dream11IPL 👊🏻#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/4jLsIsVntE
— Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 1, 2020
The rest of the team had started practice on Saturday.
ALSO READ: Enjoy Opening More But Ready to Bat Anywhere for Delhi Capitals, Says Ajinkya Rahane
The team also posted a video of the beginning of the practice session in their Instagram handle.
Annnnddd we are socially distanced @RickyPonting @ShreyasIyer15 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GcwHjnuGGP— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 1, 2020
Annnnddd we are socially distanced @RickyPonting @ShreyasIyer15 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/GcwHjnuGGP
— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 1, 2020
"Good to be outside after a week. Everyone has come to the ground after five-six months," said DC assistant coach Mohammad Kaif in the video.
"So (we will) take it easy. We will still maintain the intensity but we don't want to push too much, that is the plan."
The 13th edition of the IPL will start on September 19 and will be played entirely in the UAE. The tournament was initially scheduled to start on March 29 but had to be initially postponed to April 15 due to the Covid-19 pandemic in India. It eventually got postponed indefinitely due to the ensuing lockdown in the country amid the pandemic.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting Completes Quarantine, Oversees Delhi Capitals Training Session
Ricky Ponting on Tuesday oversaw his first nets session with the Delhi Capitals this year after completing his quarantine in the UAE, the franchise said.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings