Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

PAK IN ENG, 3 T20IS, 2020 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Pakistan

190/4 (20.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

78/4 (9.0)

England need 113 runs in 66 balls at 10.27 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 27, County Ground, Northampton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Northamptonshire

158/7 (20.0)

Northamptonshire
v/s
Warwickshire
Warwickshire*

46/5 (9.4)

Warwickshire need 113 runs in 62 balls at 10.93 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 28, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Glamorgan

133/8 (20.0)

Glamorgan
v/s
Somerset
Somerset*

99/2 (12.0)

Somerset need 35 runs in 48 balls at 4.37 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 26, Lord's, London, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Middlesex

165/5 (20.0)

Middlesex
v/s
Sussex
Sussex*

100/5 (12.3)

Sussex need 66 runs in 45 balls at 8.8 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

01 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting Completes Quarantine, Oversees Delhi Capitals Training Session

Ricky Ponting on Tuesday oversaw his first nets session with the Delhi Capitals this year after completing his quarantine in the UAE, the franchise said.

IANS |September 1, 2020, 9:58 PM IST
Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting. Photo: Delhi Capitals

Ricky Ponting on Tuesday oversaw his first nets session with the Delhi Capitals this year after completing his quarantine in the UAE, the franchise said.

Ponting had arrived later than the rest of the squad that came from India.

DC said that Ponting met the squad and conducted the training session at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

The rest of the team had started practice on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Enjoy Opening More But Ready to Bat Anywhere for Delhi Capitals, Says Ajinkya Rahane

The team also posted a video of the beginning of the practice session in their Instagram handle.

"Good to be outside after a week. Everyone has come to the ground after five-six months," said DC assistant coach Mohammad Kaif in the video.

"So (we will) take it easy. We will still maintain the intensity but we don't want to push too much, that is the plan."

The 13th edition of the IPL will start on September 19 and will be played entirely in the UAE. The tournament was initially scheduled to start on March 29 but had to be initially postponed to April 15 due to the Covid-19 pandemic in India. It eventually got postponed indefinitely due to the ensuing lockdown in the country amid the pandemic.

Delhi Capitalsipl 2020IPL in UAER Ashwinricky pontingshreyas iyer

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more