IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals 'Thrilled' To Reach Their First-Ever Finals, Says Ricky Ponting

After his side reached their first-ever final, a delighted Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting said ''it is a great reward for all the hard work'' players have done so far but they still have one more step to go.

The former Australian cricketer feels that it's a great reward for the Shreyas Iyer led squad for all the hard work. The 45-year-old took to Twitter and wrote, "Thrilled for the boys to make it through to @delhicapitals first IPL final, it's a great reward for all the hard work they've put in since we got here and gelled together as a group. One more step to go

Thrilled for the boys to make it through to @delhicapitals first IPL final, it's a great reward for all the hard work they've put in since we got here and gelled together as a group. One more step to go. pic.twitter.com/zAhhax9bBw — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) November 8, 2020

Ponting joined the Delhi-based franchise in 2018 as the head coach. Post-match presentation, the cricket great said that it was a great boost for the team to play at the same venue where they won their last game. He said the encounter with Royal Challengers Bangalore was one of the better games played by the Delhi Capitals in the last few weeks.

The DC made changes to their playing XI including Pravin Dubey and Shimron Hetmyer. After winning the toss, DC elected to bat first and opened with Marcus Stoinis at the top of the order. He scored 38 from 27 deliveries. The Australian player was awarded Player of the Match for his all-round performance including 3/26 from his bowling.

The Delhi Capitals won by 17 runs on November 8, securing their final berth for the very first time. Up next, for the last and final time for the season, Delhi Capitals meet Mumbai Indians who are already placed in the contest for the IPL 2020 final round. The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 10.