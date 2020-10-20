IPL 2020: 'Ridiculous, I Don't Agree' - Kris Srikkanth Slams MS Dhoni's Comments on CSK's Youngsters

MS Dhoni's post-match comments after CSK lost an IPL 2020 encounter to RR at Abu Dhabi on Monday about the squad's youngsters not doing enough to warrant a spot in the playing XI have not gone down well with former India international Kris Srikkanth.

MS Dhoni's post-match comments after Chennai Super Kings lost an IPL 2020 encounter to Rajasthan Royals at Abu Dhabi on Monday about the squad's youngsters not doing enough to warrant a spot in the playing XI have not gone down well with former India international Kris Srikkanth, who slammed the former India skipper's comments as 'ridiculous'. "There were a few chances given to the youngsters. Maybe we didn't see the kind of spark they could have given us to say ok, push the experienced guy and make some space for them," Dhoni had said after the match. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE)

"I don't agree with Dhoni's process. If anything, the process of selection is wrong. You are saying youngsters (like Jagadeesan) don't have sparks, Scooter Jadhav has sparks, is it," Sirkkanth said on Star Sports Tamil. (IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP)

"C'mon this is ridiculous, I won't accept this answer today. By keeping on talking about the process, the whole tournament is getting over for CSK," he added.

Dhoni had also spoken about giving the youngsters a shot now when there was no pressure on them. "Today, what the result does it, give those guys, whatever is left in the league stages, they will get a chance and have no real pressure on them. They can express themselves and give us the option of looking at other options in the batting line up," he had said.

However, Srikkanth disagreed with this as well, adding that the players Dhoni backed were doing nothing to justify their place anyway.

"And now you say let's see if youngsters have sparks. C'mon, N Jagadeesan showed sparks. I will ask cricketer S Ramesh (fellow panellist) what sparks did you see in Jadhav, Piyush Chawla?

"Karn Sharma gives runs but at least takes wickets. Chawla comes at times after the match is over. Ravindra Jadeja given more.... Anyways... I don't agree."

Also Read: Sanjay Bangar Reveals How MS Dhoni Curbed Attacking Instincts in Early Years of His Career

Interestingly, CSK coach Stephen Fleming seemed to agree that the demands of the tournament had caught up with what was an aging squad.

"If you're looking at the three-year cycle - we won the first year, lost off the last ball last year, and we always thought that the third year with an ageing squad would be difficult. And Dubai [UAE] has challenged us with a whole new set of requirements," he said in the post match press conference.