IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant Likens Shikhar Dhawan to Jonty Rhodes in Twitter Banter

Shikhar Dhawan will be eyeing the trophy since losing the final spot last year following a defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the playoffs by six wickets.

The IPL is finally here and the teams, players and everyone involved in IPL 2020 in UAE are in good spirits.

Friday began on a light note for Delhi Capitals team players Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan by having a go at each other on Twitter.

It started when Pant posted a 20-second video featuring Dhawan for Dream11's latest campaign, where Dhawan is playing gully cricket and takes a wonderful over-the-head catch, but the catch is dismissed since he catches the ball with both hands.

According to gully cricket rules, one bounce catch needs to be caught with just one hand. Pant took a dig at Dhawan on Twitter and posted: "Gully ka Jhonty! Hahaha #YahanSabSameHai #YeApnaGameHai #Dream11IPL @ShikharDhawan85"

Opener Dhawan was quick with a witty response, and posted another 20-second video that featured the Delhi Capitals batsman Rishabh Pant who hits the ball of a long six, but when the ball hits the roof and drops back into the fielder's hand, he is declared out as per gully cricket rules.

Dhawan posted: "Aasaman se tapka, haath mein atka @RishabhPant17! Hahaha, Uncle solid fielder hai! #YahanSabSameHai #YeApnaGameHai #Dream11IPL @Dream11"

Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is in great form, and the bowlers are going to have a tough time sending the southpaw hitter back to the pavilion.

