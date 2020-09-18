- 3rd ODI - 16 Sep, WedMatch Ended302/7(50.0) RR 6.04
ENG
AUS305/7(50.0) RR 6.04
Australia beat England by 3 wickets
- 2nd ODI - 13 Sep, SunMatch Ended231/9(50.0) RR 4.62
ENG
AUS207/10(50.0) RR 4.62
England beat Australia by 24 runs
- Match 1 - 19 Sep, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 2 - 20 Sep, SunUp Next
DC
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant Likens Shikhar Dhawan to Jonty Rhodes in Twitter Banter
Shikhar Dhawan will be eyeing the trophy since losing the final spot last year following a defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the playoffs by six wickets.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 18, 2020, 8:20 PM IST
The IPL is finally here and the teams, players and everyone involved in IPL 2020 in UAE are in good spirits.
Friday began on a light note for Delhi Capitals team players Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan by having a go at each other on Twitter.
It started when Pant posted a 20-second video featuring Dhawan for Dream11's latest campaign, where Dhawan is playing gully cricket and takes a wonderful over-the-head catch, but the catch is dismissed since he catches the ball with both hands.
Gully ka Jhonty! Hahaha #YahanSabSameHai #YeApnaGameHai #Dream11IPL @ShikharDhawan85 https://t.co/j5QWIFDUMz— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) September 18, 2020
According to gully cricket rules, one bounce catch needs to be caught with just one hand. Pant took a dig at Dhawan on Twitter and posted: "Gully ka Jhonty! Hahaha #YahanSabSameHai #YeApnaGameHai #Dream11IPL @ShikharDhawan85"
Aasaman se tapka, haath mein atka @RishabhPant17! Hahaha, Uncle solid fielder hai! #YahanSabSameHai #YeApnaGameHai #Dream11IPL @Dream11 https://t.co/64vCJwpb0r— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 18, 2020
Opener Dhawan was quick with a witty response, and posted another 20-second video that featured the Delhi Capitals batsman Rishabh Pant who hits the ball of a long six, but when the ball hits the roof and drops back into the fielder's hand, he is declared out as per gully cricket rules.
Dhawan posted: "Aasaman se tapka, haath mein atka @RishabhPant17! Hahaha, Uncle solid fielder hai! #YahanSabSameHai #YeApnaGameHai #Dream11IPL @Dream11"
Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is in great form, and the bowlers are going to have a tough time sending the southpaw hitter back to the pavilion.
