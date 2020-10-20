IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant Recovers from Injury, Likely to Play Against KXIP

A Delhi Capitals franchise official has confirmed that Rishabh Pant will be available for KXIP game in Dubai tonight.

Already on a roll, Delhi Capitals got a shot in the arm on Tuesday when it was confirmed that wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant will be up and ready for action. In all likelihood, he will be available for KXIP game in Dubai. He got injured in the game against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah and since then has missed three games.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

"He has been working closely with the physio and trainer and has completed sessions without any trouble and is fit. A final call is expected to be taken before toss but Pant is likely to play against Punjab," a DC source told news agency ANI.

Pant suffered the injury during Delhi Capitals' win over Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on October 9. He missed DC's next match, against Mumbai Indians. After the game, DC captain Shreyas Iyer said the team doctor had advised at least one week's rest for Pant.

In Pant's absence, Delhi had to rejig their team combination bringing in Alex Carey as the wicketkeeper and thus dropping Shimron Hetmyer. Ajinkya Rahane batted at No. 3 with a batting slot opening up.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals had written to the Indian Premier League Governing Council, asking for a player replacement for Ishant Sharma. The India pacer has so far played just one game for the franchise against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 13th edition of the IPL.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said that a request has been sent to IPL GC for a replacement for Ishant. "Yes, we have sent in a request to the organisers for a replacement for Ishant," the source said.

Delhi had earlier lost Amit Mishra to a finger injury.