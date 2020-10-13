IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant Suffers Grade 1 Tear, to Miss More than a Couple of Games

Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has suffered a Grade 1 hamstring tear and is likely to miss more than a couple of matches

"He has a Grade 1 tear and it is not just a hamstring pull as was believed to be. He is under observation and we hope he gets fit quickly," ANI quoted a DC quote as saying.

Pant suffered the injury during Delhi Capitals' win over Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on October 9. He missed DC's next match, against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. After the game, DC captain Shreyas Iyer said the team doctor had advised at least one week's rest for Pant.

In Pant's absence, Delhi had to rejig their team combination bringing in Alex Carey as the wicketkeeper and thus dropping Shimron Hetmyer. Ajinkya Rahane batted at No. 3 with a batting slot opening up.

With the lack of power hitters in the middle order, Delhi managed only 162 for 4 in their 20 overs with Shikhar Dhawan making a relatively slow half-century (69 off 52). MI ended up winning by five wickets.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals had written to the Indian Premier League Governing Council, asking for a player replacement for Ishant Sharma. The India pacer has so far played just one game for the franchise against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 13th edition of the IPL.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said that a request has been sent to IPL GC for a replacement for Ishant. "Yes, we have sent in a request to the organisers for a replacement for Ishant," the source said.

Delhi had earlier lost Amit Mishra to a finger injury.