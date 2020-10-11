IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant vs Jasprit Bumrah, and Other Key Battles in MI vs DC

It's a battle between two teams in the top half of the table - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians. As the positions suggest, both teams have plenty of stars. Here's a look at some of the key match ups.

R Ashwin vs Quinton De Kock

A finger spinning off-spinner bagging Man of the Match award in Sharjah. That seemed unthinkable, but R Ashwin pulled that off for Delhi in the match against Rajasthan Royals with a terrific spell of 4-0-22-2. Two of those overs came inside the Power Play. It included the key wicket of Jos Buttler, this time at the striker's end! Ashwin's spell helped DC defend 185 - a not so great total at Sharjah. Ashwin's other wicket was Mahipal Lomror, a left hander. In the previous match too, he got a key left hander in Devdutt Padikkal of RCB.

Ashwin loves bowling to left handers, and he'll be up against one of the best left handers in IPL - Quinton de Kock. The MI opener had a slow start to the tournament but is finding his feet with scores of 67 and 23 in his last two games. He has been troubled by Ashwin in the past, and could face him in the Power Play. This battle could set the tone for the innings.

Kagiso Rabada vs Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard

While Ashwin v de Kock will happen at the top of the innings, this one will happen towards the fag end. A bowler who is perennially in form in IPL, fresh off a 3-35 spell in the previous match. Rabada is Mr consistent when it comes to the tournament, having picked up at least one wicket in each of his last 20 IPL games. It's a stat that will take some time to be beaten!

Rabada can bowl the bouncers and the yorkers, and will be against two of the best death overs hitters in Hardik and Pollard. Both of them have been in superb touch this IPL, with strike rates of 159 and 209 respectively.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Rishabh Pant

The first time Delhi and Mumbai met in IPL 2019, this is what happened at Wankhede in Mumbai.

Rishabh Pant - 78* off 27 with 7 sixes and 7 fours. Jasprit Bumrah - 4-0-40-1.

In the return fixture in Delhi, this is how things turned out.

Rishabh Pant - 7 (11), bowled by Bumrah. Bumrah: 4-0-18-2.

How will IPL 2020 turn out to be? We'll wait and see.