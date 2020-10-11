- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended158/4(20.0) RR 7.9
IPL 2020: Riyan Parag Reveals Plan That Led to Rajasthan Win Against Hyderabad
It was a mighty effort by Rajasthan Royals, as they emerged winners from the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They were five down for 78 and managed to chase down 159. While Rahul Tewatia scored 45, Riyan Parag chipped in with 42. The duo strung a partnership of 85 for the sixth wicket to take their team home.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 11, 2020, 9:39 PM IST
It was a mighty effort by Rajasthan Royals, as they emerged winners from the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They were five down for 78 and managed to chase down 159. While Rahul Tewatia scored 45, Riyan Parag chipped in with 42. The duo strung a partnership of 85 for the sixth wicket to take their team home.
After the match, Parag revealed what was going on in the middle. "When Rahul bhaiyya came into bat, the main motto was to take it deep. Just last four overs were left, even Rashid had one. We planned for Rahul bhaiyya to take on Rashid and it worked out in the end."
He also revealed how he had planned to go after the bowlers, after the 16th over. "When I went into bat, after a few balls, I had a clear mind that I wanted to go after the 16th over. Rashid was bowling well, the spinners were bowling well, the wicket was slow as well. We just had to target the fast bowlers and the plan worked out perfectly."
The youngster went on to talk about his Bihu dance at the end of the match. " I love these situations. Whenever the team needs me, I put my hand up and raise to the occasion. That's the Bihu dance, the traditional dance of Assam. Some of the Assamese boys were up there as well, had a bit of fun after the game," he concluded.
