Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Innings Break

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Riyaan CC *

115/6 (10.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Toss won by Riyaan CC (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

IPL 2020: Road Ahead May Be Full of Obstacles but We Will Give it All KKR Skipper Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik on Friday said the lack of extensive training will be a factor ahead of the IPL but the two-time champions will give their "all" to make their fans proud in the event beginning in UAE on September 19.

PTI |August 21, 2020, 7:19 PM IST
IPL 2020: Road Ahead May Be Full of Obstacles but We Will Give it All KKR Skipper Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik on Friday said the lack of extensive training will be a factor ahead of the IPL but the two-time champions will give their ”all” to make their fans proud in the event beginning in UAE on September 19.

Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab players arrived in Dubai on Thursday evening while KKR landed in Abu Dhabi in the night. The players will be confined to their hotel rooms and only after three rounds of testing they will begin training for the T20 league shifted to UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

”This IPL will be different. What has happened in the world has pained us deeply and it is surely a challenge to play cricket. But we understand that when we play the game, we bring happiness to our fans,” Karthik told the KKR website.

”Yes, there will be a bio bubble. Yes, we haven’t played or trained extensively for the last few months. Yes, the road ahead may be full of obstacles. But we promise to give it all,” said Karthik.

Also Read: IPL 2020 - UAE Cricket Board Working Closely with Government to Get Spectators in Stands

KKR will miss the crowd support they get at Eden Gardens but Karthik believes that every player will keep the iconic venue in his heart while playing in the UAE.

”We may not be playing this year at our home Eden Gardens, but it is where our heart is. As we embark on our journey to the UAE, with slight nervousness and immense enthusiasm, we seek your (fans’) blessings.”

KKR’s chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav admitted the lockdown had taken a toll on him. ”Initially, it was very tough to adjust when the lockdown was imposed, because we were unable to practice outdoors. But I am completely ready now. In fact, I will be happy if there is a match in the next 7 days! I can’t wait to get back in action,” said Yadav.

Talented top-order batsman Shubman Gill was equally pumped to get back on the field. ”I think we all are really desperate (to play) because for a long time, we were in our houses and we have only been prepping mentally. We all are really excited. I’m very excited to go out there and express myself,” the 20-year-old said.

Also Read: IPL 2020 - Very Proud to be Associated With Virat Kohli, Says RCB Chairman

KKR’s Indian pacers Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi and Prasidh Krishna stressed on how important the next few weeks were going to be for them to get back in the groove for the season.

”It won’t be an easy year. Playing cricket after being locked up in the house for over 5 months is going to be quite a different experience.

”The players will have to be inside a bio bubble throughout the tournament which means they can’t step out beyond designated zones, nor they can come in touch with outsiders. Even as friends, we have to maintain distance. No hugging, no high fives,” Prasidh said.

”The last four-five months at home have really taught me how important cricket is for me,” Warrier pointed out. Nagarkoti, who missed 2018 and 2019 seasons due to injuries, is also raring to go.

cricketcricket newsdinesh karthikIndian Premier Leagueiplipl 2020KKRkolkata knight riders

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more