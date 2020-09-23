IPL 2020: Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma Completes Another Double, Hits 200 Sixes in IPL

Rohit Sharma is known as hitman and doing justice to that name, the Mumbai Indians skipper made an amazing record in the IPL game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Actually Rohit has now become the fourth batsman to hit 200 sixes in the IPL and only the second Indian to do so after his former skipper MS Dhoni. He overtool Suresh Raina who had 194 sixes to his name. Raina has already pulled out of the tourney.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

IPL 2020: MI V KKR LIVE

While Chris Gayle tops the list with 326 sixes, Ab de Villiers has 214 maximums to his name. Dhoni has 212.

Here is the full list:

Most sixes in IPL

326 C Gayle

214 AB de Villiers

212 MS Dhoni

200 Rohit Sharma *

194 S Raina

Meanwhile playing against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener Rohit scored just 12 runs as Mumbai Indians slumped to a 5-wicket loss.

Meanwhile Rohit has also asked other members of the team to step up in the absence of pacer Lasith Malinga.

"Malinga is like Pollard, has been a massive player for us. It was unfortunate that he couldn't make it due to personal reasons. That gives an opportunity to others. We need to enjoy our cricket as a squad," Rohit said.

"Having someone like Pollard in the squad is always nice. He is a massive player for us, hopefully he'll come out and enjoy his game, like he always does," said Rohit on Kieron Pollard.

Earlier in the day KKR captain Dinesh Karthik chose to field first, despite teams batting first winning three of the four games that have been played in the season thus far. "We will bowl first. We saw the first game, there was some dew, so we want to make use of it. Really proud to start the tournament today. We got (Eoin) Morgan, (Pat) Cummins, (Andre) Russell and (Sunil) Narine. I think they're really looking forward to this. We are also looking forward to it for the young guys," said Karthik.