- Match 12 - 30 Sep, WedMatch Ended174/6(20.0) RR 8.7
KOL
RAJ137/9(20.0) RR 8.7
Kolkata beat Rajasthan by 37 runs
- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
HYD
DEL147/7(20.0) RR 8.1
Hyderabad beat Delhi by 15 runs
- Match 14 - 2 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 15 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
RR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Becomes Third Indian Batsman to Score 5000 IPL Runs
Mumbai Indians captain and star Indian opener Rohit Sharma becomes the third Indian batsman to score 5000 IPL runs.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 1, 2020, 8:13 PM IST
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has become the third Indian batsman, also the third batsman overall after Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina to score 5000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The 33-year-old achieved this feat when he hit Mohammed Shami for a four between cover-point and cover at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in match number 13 of the ongoing IPL season.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Rohit is currently placed at the third position in the list of highest run-scorers behind Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina, who hold the first and the second position respectively. Kohli has scored 5430 runs in 180 matches at an average of 37.19. Raina, on the other hand, has scored 5368 runs in 193 games at an average of 33.34.
Ahead of the match, Rohit was just two runs away from this mammoth landmark and he achieved it with ease after missing out on it in the last match.
In this match, Rohit also breached the 600-run mark against KXIP. They have become the fifth IPL team that Rohit has scored those many runs against.
More to follow...
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 1230 Sep, 2020 DubaiKolkata beat Rajasthan by 37 runs
-
HYD vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 1129 Sep, 2020 Abu DhabiHyderabad beat Delhi by 15 runs
-
BLR vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 1028 Sep, 2020 DubaiBangalore tied with Mumbai (Bangalore win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
KXIP vs RR, IPL, 2020, Match 927 Sep, 2020 SharjahRajasthan beat Punjab by 4 wickets
-
SRH vs KKR, IPL, 2020, Match 826 Sep, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches