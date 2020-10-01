IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Becomes Third Indian Batsman to Score 5000 IPL Runs

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has become the third Indian batsman, also the third batsman overall after Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina to score 5000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 33-year-old achieved this feat when he hit Mohammed Shami for a four between cover-point and cover at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in match number 13 of the ongoing IPL season.

Rohit is currently placed at the third position in the list of highest run-scorers behind Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina, who hold the first and the second position respectively. Kohli has scored 5430 runs in 180 matches at an average of 37.19. Raina, on the other hand, has scored 5368 runs in 193 games at an average of 33.34.

Ahead of the match, Rohit was just two runs away from this mammoth landmark and he achieved it with ease after missing out on it in the last match.

In this match, Rohit also breached the 600-run mark against KXIP. They have become the fifth IPL team that Rohit has scored those many runs against.

More to follow...