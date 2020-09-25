IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Heaps Praise on KL Rahul For Scoring Hundred; Timing of His Tweet Catches Attention of Netizens

Rohit Sharma heaps praise on KL Rahul for scoring hundred. Rahul made 132 (not out) off 69 deliveries against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul scored the first century of IPL 2020 on Thursday. Rahul made 132 (not out) off 69 deliveries against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the sixth clash of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Following his outstanding innings, he received appreciation from his followers and friends on social media. His India teammate Rohit Sharma, who is the skipper of Mumbai Indians, also heaped praise on him. Sharma took to Twitter to say, “Some solid shots there by @klrahul11 classy hundred.”

Some solid shots there by @klrahul11 classy hundred — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 24, 2020

Rahul, during his innings, received lifelines twice. Both times, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli dropped his catches. First, Kohli dropped Rahul’s catch in the 17th over when he was batting on 83 and then again in the next over on 89.

The Kings XI Punjab skipper with his outstanding batting in yesterday’s match helped his team cross the 200-mark. KXIP in 20 overs made 206. Chasing the target, RCB’s batting collapsed and they got all out on 109 in 17 overs. KXIP won the match by 97 runs.

However, the timing of Sharma’s tweet caught the attention of some cricket fans. They said that the Mumbai Indian’s skipper posted a tweet praising Rahul when Kohli got out in the match on a score of one.

Another person wrote that Sharma could not even wait for the match to finish.

He couldn't even wait for the match to finish... https://t.co/3aXFCXDKN0 — nirzara (@virushkastan_x) September 24, 2020

A netizen wrote, “This was saved in drafts and sent just at the right time.”

This was saved in drafts and sent just at the right time https://t.co/7qPG8WtlfY — varun // Delhi Capitals stan account (@cricslut) September 24, 2020

The timing of the tweet might have come to the light because of reports of rift between Kohli and Sharma that surfaced last year.

This season of the Indian Premier League is taking place in the UAE after the wait of several months due to the COVID-19 situation. The tournament started on September 19 and will end on November 10.