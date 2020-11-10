IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Joins MS Dhoni in Illustrious List with Finals Appearance

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma became only the second cricketer to make 200 appearances in the IPL when he took the field for the final against Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma became only the second cricketer to make 200 appearances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he took the field for the final at the Dubai International Stadium against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday. The only other person to be a part of this illustrious list of players is Rohit's former international teammate and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE | IPL 2020 FINAL LIVE)

"It feels nice to be part of another final. It is going to be a cracker of a game. The past doesn't matter, it is a fresh day, a fresh game and the pressure of this final will be different. But the guys have been in these pressure situations before, they understand the pressure of finals and yes, we have just got to treat this as another game," Rohit said when asked about the milestone after losing the toss to Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer. (IPL 2020 | IPL ORANGE CAP | IPL PURPLE CAP)

DC won the toss and chose to bat against MI. DC captain Shreyas Iyer said that they have stuck with the same team that beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the second Qualifier on Sunday. MI captain Rohit Sharma said that they have decided to go for Jayant Yadav in place of spinner Rahul Chahar.

Delhi Capitals: Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.