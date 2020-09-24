IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Lauds 'Ruthless' Mumbai Indians after Thumping Win over Kolkata Knight Riders

MI skipper Rohit Sharma was full of praise for his 'ruthless' team after they registered a thumping 49-run victory over KKR in their IPL 2020 match at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma was full of praise for his 'ruthless' team after they registered a thumping 49-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2020 match at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (September 23).

"It was all about how we executed our plans today, we were in good positions and it was all about being ruthless. The wicket was good and dew was coming down," Rohit said after the match.

Rohit, who was also the Man of the Match for his 80 off 54 balls, said he was glad he got to spend some time in the middle having not played competitive cricket for over six months.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE | HIGHLIGHTS: KKR vs MI

"I back myself to play the pull shots and have practiced quite a bit. Pretty happy with the performance of my squad. All my shots were good (laughs), can't pick one.

"I haven't played a lot of cricket in the last six months time and was looking to spend some time in the middle; it didn't come out well in the first innings but glad to have done it tonight.

He also spoke about how happy he was with the way his pace bowlers - specifically Trent Boult and James Pattinson - operated in what were challenging conditions.

"We never knew that the IPL would happen in the UAE so we wanted a pace attack that was strong for the Wankhede. But the ball was seaming around for the first six overs over here as well.

"We haven't played much with Trent Boult and Pattinson, but it was good that we were on the same page. It takes a lot out of you to play in these conditions.

"Maybe I was a bit tired in the end and it was a lesson for us that one set batsmen needs to bat deep till the end. We've seen it in the past and that's what I tried to do."

ALSO READ: KKR vs MI Talking Points - Rohit Sharma vs Pat Cummins to Jasprit Bumrah vs Andre Russell

Boult, for his part, said getting used to the heat in Abu Dhabi was a challenge considereing he's flying in from New Zealand, where it is winter right now.

"I wouldn't say I'm comfortable in these heat and conditions. It's a big challenge to bowl against the likes of Morgan and Russell but it's nice to come out on the winning side tonight.

"I have been bowling back in New Zealand and it's the winter there, that's been the biggest challenge but everyone is excited to have cricket around and I'm sure there will be a few crackers going ahead."

KKR next take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday whereas MI face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.