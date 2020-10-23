IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Misses Match Against CSK With Hamstring Injury, Kieron Pollard Leads MI

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the team's match against Chennai Super Kings on Friday due to a left hamstring injury he sustained during his previous match. Kieron Pollard will lead MI in Rohit's absence.

"Rohit Sharma has suffered left leg hamstring strain during Mumbai Indians’ last outing. Rohit has made good progress over last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI," the franchise said in a statement.

"Rohit has been advised rest for the match against CSK. Kieron Pollard will lead the team tonight."

Rohit played MI's previous match against Kings XI Punjab, which needed two Super Overs for a result. He batted in the first Super Over but did not take field after that. It has now emerged that Rohit's absence was due to injury.

Pollard, who won the toss and opted to field first, too confirmed the news.

"Rohit is struggling with his left hamstring and hopefully he will be fit soon and take the captaincy. We're assessing him day-by-day and he is making good progress. Only change we have is Saurabh Tiwary comes in for Rohit," he said.

Rohit has been in decent form this IPL, scoring 260 runs from 9 innings. Prior to the game against CSK, MI had played 9 matched winning six of them.

Rohit's injury could also be a concern for the Indian team, given they have a tour of Australia coming up after the IPL.