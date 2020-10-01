IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma on Cusp of Joining Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina in This Elite Club

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is on the cusp of an amazing record. He is just two runs away from completing 5,000 IPL runs when he walks out to bat against Kings XI Punjab.If he does so, he will join Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli to join the 5K Club. While Rohit presently has 4998 runs, Kohli has 5430. Suresh Raina has accounted for 5368 runs.

Meanwhile Rohit also need 10 more runs to get to 600-run mark against Kings XI Punjab. If he gets there, Punjab would be the fifth IPL team against whom he has such a record.

Meanwhile Rohit will be up against Kings XI Punjab tonight. Team's bowling coach Shane Bond has already revealed the plans. "KL Rahul has got runs against us in the last few games and he is a brilliant player. We are having our bowlers' meeting this afternoon, in terms of our planning for our opponents who are playing well. KL is a dynamic player, who scores all around the field," the former Kiwi pacer said.

"We also know that he (Rahul) takes his time generally through the middle overs, so that's perhaps an opportunity to create some pressure on him and the batsmen around him. "We will have specific ideas about how we can get him out. In the end, we can't allow him (Rahul) to score in the areas he is very, very strong. He scores well over extra-cover, picks up over fine-leg."

Bond stressed that MI has the potential to restrict the marauding Kings XI's batting line-up. "We have got a quality bowling unit, we just have to put pressure on them. Mind you, the two key batters for Kings XI Punjab played brilliantly so far. "If we can create some pressure and get those boys out early, and put some little bit more pressure on that middle-order early, we can restrict them to a score, stop them from scoring (big) runs," he said.