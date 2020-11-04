IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Rues 'Worst Performance Of The Season' as SRH Humble MI in Sharjah

It was a must-win match for SRH and the Hyderabad based side rode on a 151-run opening partnership of David Warner and Wriddihman Saha to win the match and secure a playoff berth.

"Not the day we want to remember, probably our worst performance of the season," said Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma after his team succumbed to a 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

It was a must-win match for SRH and the Hyderabad based side rode on a 151-run opening partnership of David Warner and Wriddihman Saha to win the match and secure a playoff berth.

"We wanted to try a few things, it didn't go our way. We knew dew was going to play a factor and we wanted to take the toss out of consideration, but we didn't play good cricket today," the MI captain added.

Rohit Sharma surprised many when he came out to lead his side in the final game of the league stage encounter of the ongoing Indian Premier League on a day when BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, advised him not to rush his comeback from what he called a "hamstring tear".

"It (hamstring) is fine, absolutely. I was happy to be back, it's been a while. I'm looking forward to play a few more games here, let's see what happens."

According to Mumbai Indians team management, Rohit suffered a hamstring strain in his left leg in the game against Kings XI Punjab on October 18.

However, his comeback was short-lived as he could only score four runs before losing his wicket to Sandeep Sharma. Hyderabad bowlers starved the batsmen for the larger part of the match and they could reach close to the 150-run mark courtesy a late charge by Kieron Pollard, who scored 41 off 25 balls.

In reply, SRH never looked in danger of not getting the runs. Openers Warner and Saha got off to a flier early in the innings and never looked back, with both bringing up half-centuries in the 12th over. Barely 5 overs later, skipper Warner hit the winning runs when he pounded Krunal Pandya for a boundary.

"They played good shots in the powerplay, and that helped them. If you take wickets in the powerplay, even if there is dew, it can put pressure on the opposition," Rohit Sharma said assessing their performance of the night.

The defending champions will be up against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1, "They (Delhi) are a good side, so it will be a good challenge to face them. You want to leave this performance behind as quickly as possible. We'll get back to the drawing board and figure things out."