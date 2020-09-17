IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma Set to Open With Quinton de Kock for MI, But Keeps All Options Open

Rohit Sharma has said he will continue to open the batting for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020, while stressing he's open to the possibility of moving down the order if the situation demands.

Rohit Sharma has said he will continue to open the batting for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020, while stressing he's open to the possibility of moving down the order if the situation demands. Rohit, who opened through the IPL 2019, has played at No. 3 or No. 4 in the past for MI. This year, though, he seems set to open with Quinton de Kock as he did last year.

"I opened for the entire tournament last year and will continue to do that. As a team, we keep all options open. I'm happy to do what the team wants. I enjoy batting at the top of the order and I've been doing it for a while. But even when I play for India, the message to the management is to not close any door and keep all the options open, so I'll do the same here," he said in a virtual press conference.

Coach Mahela Jayawardene too said they'd stick to the pair of Rohit and de Kock, with Chris Lynn likely to be a back up. Lynn has plenty of experience playing in UAE but struggled in the CPL recently scoring only 138 runs for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots with a highest of 34.

"Lynn is a great addition to the squad, but the combination of Rohit and Quinton did a phenomenal job for us last season. They complement each other well, they're consistent and both of them are experienced. They're good leaders as well, so why would you want to fix something that isn't broken? We will continue to go with that," said Jayawardene.

"Lynn as an option gives us flexibility in the squad and that's what we've always done. We try and add more value to the team, give more options so that we can be unpredictable when it comes to tournaments and big matches. Quinton and Rohit as a combination have been brilliant."

Meanwhile, Rohit said it's impossible for a bowler to fill in to Lasith Malinga's boots. The Sri Lankan legend is missing the tournament for personal reasons.

"It is hard to fill Malinga’s spot in the team considering his contribution. Malinga has been a match winner for MI and also Sri Lanka, it is unfortunate that he is not a part of the team and his experience will be missed. We are looking at players like Pattinson and Dhawal Kulkarni to fill Malinga’s spot but at the same time it is not right to put pressure of expectation on these players to carry the baggage of Malinga and perform like him," Rohit explained.

Rohit added that MI's poor record in UAE - they lost all five matches in UAE in IPL 2014 - will have no impact in this tournament.

"Only three players from the current squad played in 2014," said Rohit. "We did not have a good season that year in 2014 when we played half of the season in Dubai but once we came back to India we scored some good runs that same year, but now the team has different players and has a different thought process. The pitch is going to play a very crucial role. The staff and team is completely new now except for myself, Pollard and Bumrah who played only one match in 2014 in UAE."

The captain added that adapting to conditions in UAE will be the key, and said it's vital that they read the pitches well.

"We have dealt with this pressure even in the past and we have come out of it playing well. But the challenge of adapting to the new conditions still remains because not all players of the MI squad have played in these conditions in the past. Communication is the key, the experienced players have to communicate and guide others about the conditions. The players are getting an idea of the pitch because of the few practice matches which we played. It's important that we read the pitches well."