IPL 2020: 'Rohit Sharma Told Me I've Played Enough Cricket, Have to Finish Games' - Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav revealed that Rohit Sharma and the Mumbai Indians team management had a conversation with him before IPL 2020, asking him to work on his finishing skills.

"I was looking to finish games for a long time. Sitting in the room, I used to think how to do it. I wanted to know what my game was exactly and just go out and do it," he said on receiving the Man of the Match award.

"I have been loving the No. 3 position, but I wanted to finish off the game, which is why I am glad with this effort.

"When we started the tournament, the team management and Rohit came up to me and said I think you've played enough cricket now, it's high time you take the game deep and bat as long as possible, it provides a good platform for the team and is good for you as well. I badly wanted to do it and I'm really happy with it."

What stood out in Suryakumar's knock was his calmness throughout. He attributed it to meditation off the field. His hugely improved off-side play, he said, was a result of constant training during lockdown.

"I've been doing meditation in my room, spending time on myself, that helps me out in the middle and I'm really loving it," he said. "I worked on my game a lot during the lockdown. Before that I used to prefer the leg side. During lockdown, I've practised the other side as well."

Suryakumar also picked his favourite shots from the evening.

"The shots that stood out were over covers to Chahal, and the back-foot punch to Dale Steyn. Those were my favourites today."

Meanwhile, Mumbai's stand-in captain Kieron Pollard said he expected Suryakumar to be picked in the Indian T20I team soon.

"Imagine someone batting at that strike rate after two early wickets. Deep down inside he must be very very disappointed to bot ave donned the blue for India," he said. "He just keeps getting better. Again as an individual if you keep staying consistent, you will be rewarded. Nothing happens before its time."