IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma's Poor IPL Numbers Camouflaged By MI's Success

All does not seem well in Rohit Sharma's camp. He has not had the best of tournaments and then picked up a hamstring injury during the IPL 2020. He then raised a few eyebrows returning to the Mumbai Indians XI but failed to get going in the couple of matches he played thereafter. Rohit is a world-class batsmen who reached the peak of his batting prowess in 2019. He was the highest scorer of the 2019 World Cup in England where he amassed 648 runs in just 9 matches at a strike rate of 98.33 - his exploits included 5 hundreds! Only Virat Kohli scored more international runs than Rohit's 2442 in the calendar year!

But the stylish MI batsman is in danger of having his worst year in the IPL in this edition. Rohit has had a poor run with the bat which has only got camouflaged courtesy the brilliant success of his team-mates and the overall performance of the team in the season.

Barring his two 50-plus performances - 80 off 54 balls against KKR in Abu Dhabi and 70 off 45 balls against Kings XI, also at the same venue - tellingly, both these knocks came in the first quarter of MI's campaign - Rohit has struggled in the tournament. He has made only two other decent contributions with the bat in IPL 2020 - 35 off 23 deliveries against the Royals and another 35 off 36 deliveries against KKR - incredibly, again at Abu Dhabi. So, two leading knocks and two support acts - all at Abu Dhabi.

But Rohit has failed miserably in the other 7 (of 11) matches he has played in the tournament. He has scores of below-10 in as many as 6 of these matches! His failure rate of 63.64% is extremely high for a top-order batsman given the role he plays for his franchise. The Indian superstar has aggregated a shocking 44 runs facing 51 deliveries at a strike rate of 86.27% in these 7 matches.

Rohit has been dismissed within the first 3 overs in 5 of these matches. Interestingly, he has had more trouble against the spinners and been dismissed by all the three usual varieties - leg-spinner, off-spinner and left-arm orthodox as many as 4 times in these 7 matches. He has not been able to get any sort of momentum into his innings failing at the start itself.

Rohit is not even amongst the top 4 run-getters for MI this season. He has just managed to aggregate 264 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 126.31 in the tournament. His previous worst was 2018 where he scored 286 runs. If the MI batsman does not score at least 22 in the final in Dubai, 2020 could end up being Rohit's worst year ever in the IPL.