IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore All prepared to Touchdown in the UAE

The fervour of the long-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has begun. The eight teams in the upcoming edition of the IPL are already gearing up with their preparations. They will soon land in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where IPL 2020 is scheduled to take place.
Members of the Royal Challengers Bangalore who have reached the Bengaluru city are ready to fly to the UAE. All the players will undergo tests for COVID-19 and remain in isolation for seven days upon landing.
The Virat Kohli-led team fans were updated via official social media accounts of RCB earlier today.
The Instagram page of the franchise shared posted pictures of kit bags of their players packed and ready to go. Umesh Yadav, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Shivam Dube’s bags were seen in the images posted.
View this post on InstagramLocked and loaded to take the UAE by storm! 😎 The Royal Challengers are getting ready to fly! 🇦🇪 ✈️ #PlayBold #IPL2020A post shared by Royal Challengers Bangalore (@royalchallengersbangalore) on Aug 19, 2020 at 8:30pm PDT
“Locked and loaded to take the UAE by storm! The Royal Challengers are getting ready to fly! #PlayBold #IPL2020,”wrote RCB.
The Rajasthan Royals (RR) were the first to land on August 20 followed by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) who took off to Dubai today morning. Members of the remaining franchises are expected to touchdown over the coming weekend.
The 13th season of IPL kicks off from September 19 to November 10. All the matches will be played within a biosecure environment, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Fantasy cricket league platform Dream11 got the title rights for the thirteenth season of IPL on Tuesday.
