Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 3rd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 21 - 25 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

England *

0/0 (0.0)

England
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

MIN. 90.0 Overs Left Today
Live

ECS VIENNA, 2020 2nd Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 21 August, 2020

2ND INN

Vienna Afghan CC

103/8 (10.0)

Vienna Afghan CC
v/s
Salzburg CC
Salzburg CC*

0/0 (0.0)

Salzburg CC need 100 runs in 59 balls at 10.16 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

live
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore All prepared to Touchdown in the UAE

The eight teams in the upcoming edition of the IPL are already gearing up with their preparations.

Trending Desk |August 20, 2020, 5:26 PM IST
IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore All prepared to Touchdown in the UAE

The fervour of the long-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL)  2020 has begun. The eight teams in the upcoming edition of the IPL are already gearing up with their preparations. They will soon land in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where IPL 2020 is scheduled to take place.

Members of the Royal Challengers Bangalore who have reached the Bengaluru city are ready to fly to the UAE. All the players will undergo tests for COVID-19 and remain in isolation for seven days upon landing.

The Virat Kohli-led team fans were updated via official social media accounts of RCB earlier today.

The Instagram page of the franchise shared posted pictures of kit bags of their players packed and ready to go. Umesh Yadav, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Shivam Dube’s bags were seen in the images posted.

“Locked and loaded to take the UAE by storm! The Royal Challengers are getting ready to fly! #PlayBold #IPL2020,”wrote RCB.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) were the first to land on August 20 followed by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) who took off to Dubai today morning.  Members of the remaining franchises are expected to touchdown over the coming weekend.

The 13th season of IPL kicks off from September 19 to November 10. All the matches will be played within a biosecure environment, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Fantasy cricket league platform Dream11 got the title rights for the thirteenth season of IPL on Tuesday.

CSKIndian Premier Leagueindian premier league 2020ipl 2020RCBRoyal Challengers BangaloreUAE

Upcoming Matches

Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

IMN vs GGY
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more