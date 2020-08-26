IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore Announce Training Date and Plan - See Them Here

Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to begin training for the Indian Premier League 2020 from August 27 once the team is out of quarantine. Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket Operations at RCB said that the coaching staff will be flexible and offer 'personalised' support as the team gets back to the field.
"Players have spent the last few months in a variety of environments and are therefore in different stages of fitness and training, and hence a singular training approach is not the best route to start getting ready for the season," he said. "Our Support Staff team will continue working in a way that is flexible and offers personalised support. We have a highly skilled Support Staff team to nurture the players mentally, physically and emotionally to assist each players preparation so they are ready to play their best cricket.”
Simon Katich the Head Coach of the team elaborated on the plan saying they will have 'split-group' sessions to ensure the bodies ease into action gradually after lengthy breaks.
"Given the unique circumstances, Covid- 19 has presented to everyone worldwide we are just extremely grateful to be in a position that we can get back to putting on a show for IPL in the UAE," he said. "Our preparations have revolved around giving the players at least 3 weeks to get back into the routine of training their skills and getting their bodies ready for the competition so they can build up gradually and try to minimise any injuries.
"We have several split- group sessions planned initially to help give the batsmen plenty of time getting volume in after such a long layoff. It also ties into helping mitigate any risks with Covid by not having the full squad training all at once either. Once everyone has got their touch and rhythm back with bat and ball, we will move into more competitive training before the scheduled practice matches and the start of the tournament."
The team will prepare for the tournament in a 3-week camp at the ICC Cricket Academy, with a focus on 'demands of playing with the extreme heat in UAE'.
RCB had recently had a 'virtual' welcome meet, in which captain Virat Kohli stressed on the importance of securing the 'bio-secure' bubble.
"I would expect everyone to be on the same page in terms of securing the bubble at all times and making sure that nothing is compromised, because one mistake from any of us could literally spoil the whole tournament and none of us want to do that," he had said while saying he was excited to be back in action.
