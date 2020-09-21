IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad messed up an easy chase as they went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 runs in their inaugural game of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Stadium. Ridng on the superb innings of the England opener Jonny Bairstor, SRH looked set for an easy win but once he was dismissed, SRH lost the plot and were bundled out for 153. They lost their last 7 wickets for just 31 runs on the board.

Earlier RCB batted first and thanks to a fine half century by AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal, Kohli and his men posted a respectable total of 163/5.

