- Match 3 - 21 Sep, MonMatch Ended163/5(20.0) RR 8.15
RCB
SRH153/10(20.0) RR 8.15
Bangalore beat Hyderabad by 10 runs
- Match 2 - 20 Sep, SunMatch Ended157/8(20.0) RR 7.85
DC
KXIP157/8(20.0) RR 7.85
Delhi tied with Punjab (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 4 - 22 Sep, TueUp Next
RR
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 5 - 23 Sep, WedUp Next
KKR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural game of the Indian Premier League.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 21, 2020, 11:42 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad messed up an easy chase as they went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 runs in their inaugural game of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Stadium. Ridng on the superb innings of the England opener Jonny Bairstor, SRH looked set for an easy win but once he was dismissed, SRH lost the plot and were bundled out for 153. They lost their last 7 wickets for just 31 runs on the board.
Earlier RCB batted first and thanks to a fine half century by AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal, Kohli and his men posted a respectable total of 163/5.
(More to Follow...)
IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE