IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Virat Kohli Looks Dashing in Minion T-shirt

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has been keeping his fans posted from the UAE, where the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will kick off from September 19. Kohli today took to Instagram to share a picture of himself wherein he can be seen wearing a blue t-shirt with minions printed on it.
In the photo, the RCB captain is seen pointing to minions on his t-shirt with a bright smile on his face. The image shows him standing against the backdrop of a beach.
The caption of the picture reads, “Minions and a view. Can't be wrogn.” Wrogn is a fashion brand owned by Kohli.
Kohli, who is also the captain of Indian cricket team, posted a picture of himself from Dubai. In that photo, Kohli is seen dressed in RCB t-shirt and black pants, giving a thumbs-up to his followers on social media.
Sharing the image, he wrote, “Hello Dubai.”
RCB on Saturday put out a picture of Kohli on Twitter in which he can be seen drenched in sweat. It seems that the picture was clicked after or during the workout.
Posting the photo, the franchise wrote, “Quarantine Day 1, Workout Day 1. No days off for Captain Kohli!”
All the IPL teams have had to go in quarantine after landing in the UAE. In the first week, players will not be allowed to meet their teammates and they will have to remain in their bio-secure rooms. They are not allowed to come even in the contact of housekeeping staff.
At the end of the week, players will have to undergo COVID-19 test. Following which, they will get to meet their teammates.
The IPL will take place from September 19 to November 10.
