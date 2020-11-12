IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore – How They Fared Over The Years

Here is a breakdown of all the numbers and we see how the side has fared from the inaugural season in 2008 to where things stand after the 2020 season.

One of the original eight teams in the IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore has not been able to clinch the title. It has always been star-studded, but they have never been able to go all the way.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Here is a breakdown of all the numbers and we see how the side has fared from the inaugural season in 2008 to where things stand after the 2020 season.

RCB Season-by-season Performance

2008: The side had acquired a number of ‘Test specialist’ and never looked to find any momentum as they failed to reach the knockouts. (Won 4, Lost 10; Finished seventh in league stage)

2009: Anil Kumble took over the captaincy, midway through the season and this yielded dividends. They finished as Runners-up (Won 9, Lost 7; Finished third in league stage)

2010: Another good season for the Bengaluru-led side, they made it to the sem-finals. (Won 7, Lost 8; Finished fourth in league stage) IPL 2020: R Ashwin Reveals Why Virat Kohli and Ricky Ponting Had a Heated Exchange During DC-RCB Match

2011: Virat Kohli found form and Chris Gayle was the difference in the side and he set the stage on fire. They made it through to the finals where they were downed by Chennai Super Kings. (Won 10, Lost 6; Finished first in league stage)

2012: After a good couple of years, Royal Challengers Bangalore could not reach the play-offs (Won 8, Lost 7; Finished fifth in league stage)

2013: Once again, they were not able to reach the play-offs as they never found any momentum. (Won 9, Lost 7; Finished fifth in league stage)

2014: RCB failed to show up this year as they did not reach the play-offs (Won 5, Lost 9; Finished seventh in league stage)

2015: After few underachieving years, RCB hit their stride as they finished third in the point’s table. (Won 8, Lost 6; Finished third in league stage) IPL 2020: Virat Kohli A Competitive Beast On The Field, Chilled Out Off It, Says Adam Zampa

2016: It was a season where Virat Kohli was unprecedented and he slammed four centuries in the competition. However, they were downed by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. (Won 9, Lost 7; Finished second in league stage)

2017: The side lost as many as 10 matches and had to be content with the wooden spoon as they finished last in the league. (Won 3, Lost 10; Finished eighth in league stage)

2018: Another season where they could not match talent with performance and could not reach the play-offs. (Won 6, Lost 8; Finished sixth in league stage)

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli finishes third consecutive year with 400 plus runs, team shares picture