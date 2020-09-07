IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore Make Cheeky Offer to Barcelona Ace Lionel Messi

The Indian Premier League 2020 is going to commence from September 19. Players of all teams have already reached the UAE. Of late, images and clips from practice sessions are being shared online. Various cricketers are often seen playing football in order to increase team bonding and for increasing flexibility.
Apart from the ace team that the Royal Challengers Bangalore has, one has to also give due credit to their social media squad. They have been actively using the social media portals to keep their fans and audiences engaged.
In a latest post, the Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a snap of the team playing football. Captioning the post, the team said, “We heard Messi was looking for some new teammates.”
We heard Messi was looking for some new teammates. 😉 ⚽️ #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/whyx3OtoFN— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 6, 2020
For the unversed, this comes after the Argentine superstar expressed his wish to leave Barcelona by activating his free transfer clause. VFB Stuttgart fans came up with a gofundme page as an attempt to bring Messi to their team. The goal of the crowdfunding campaign was to raise a whopping 900 million euros.
However, Lionel Messi has clarified that he will not be leaving the club for another year to avoid a court case. He said, “I wasn’t happy and I wanted to leave. I have not been allowed this in any way and I will stay at the club so as not to get into a legal dispute. The management of the club led by Bartomeu is a disaster.”
The IPL 2020 is set to begin on September 19. Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the tournament.
