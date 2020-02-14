Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Durban

14 Feb, 202021:30 IST

3rd T20I: QAT VS UGA

upcoming
QAT QAT
UGA UGA

Durban

15 Feb, 202020:30 IST

3rd T20I: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

16 Feb, 202018:00 IST

1st T20I: MAL VS HK

upcoming
MAL MAL
HK HK

Kuala Lumpur KAO

20 Feb, 202017:00 IST

IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore Reveal New Logo

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday unveiled their brand-new identity in the form of a new logo.

IANS |February 14, 2020, 10:45 AM IST
IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore Reveal New Logo

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday unveiled their brand-new identity in the form of a new logo ahead of the 2020 edition of the league which starts on March 29.

The new RCB logo design balances the simplicity and 'iconicity' of the lion to create the next chapter for one of India's most well-known sports team.

Speaking on the launch of the new visual identity, Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman of RCB, said "The idea behind the design of the new brand identity to give our rampant lion a contemporary makeover. The elements in the logo is a commitment to continuously entertain and engage with fans who are the force behind Royal Challengers Bangalore."

"We believe a change in identity for the club was necessary to effectively live and breathe this vision and celebrate the passion for cricket and playing bold."

The Bengaluru-based franchise, who have not been able to win IPL since its inception in 2008, on Wednesday had changed the name of their official Twitter handle raising a few eyebrows. The account removed its display picture and cover picture while the name was changed to just 'Royal Challengers'.

The same was done on their Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Indian Premier Leagueiplipl 2020Off The FieldRCBRoyal Challengers Bangalore

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 14 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Durban

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sat, 15 Feb, 2020

UGA v QAT
Durban

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 16 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Centurion

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 20 Feb, 2020

HK v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 4720 262
see more