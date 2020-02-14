IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore Reveal New Logo

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday unveiled their brand-new identity in the form of a new logo ahead of the 2020 edition of the league which starts on March 29.
The new RCB logo design balances the simplicity and 'iconicity' of the lion to create the next chapter for one of India's most well-known sports team.
THIS IS IT. The moment you've been waiting for. New Decade, New RCB, New Logo! #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/miROfcrpvo— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 14, 2020
Speaking on the launch of the new visual identity, Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman of RCB, said "The idea behind the design of the new brand identity to give our rampant lion a contemporary makeover. The elements in the logo is a commitment to continuously entertain and engage with fans who are the force behind Royal Challengers Bangalore."
"We believe a change in identity for the club was necessary to effectively live and breathe this vision and celebrate the passion for cricket and playing bold."
The Bengaluru-based franchise, who have not been able to win IPL since its inception in 2008, on Wednesday had changed the name of their official Twitter handle raising a few eyebrows. The account removed its display picture and cover picture while the name was changed to just 'Royal Challengers'.
The same was done on their Instagram and Facebook accounts.
