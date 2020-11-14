IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore – Stats That Matter

Led by Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bangalore were off to a bumper start in their initial games, but they went off the boil in the latter half and limped their way through to the playoffs.

However, the string of poor performances continued as they were comprehensively beaten by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator and were knocked out of the tournament.

Here we take a look at how the side fared in the tournament:

Highest Wicket taker – One of the most consistent performers for the Royal Challengers Bangalore over the years, Yuzvendra Chahal was once again crucial for the side. He picked up 21 wickets in 15 matches for the side this year.

Bowler with best economy rate – Young off-spinner Washington Sundar was trusted with the ball in crucial situations and he impressed right through the season. He ended with an economy rate of 5.96.

Most expensive bowler – Umesh Yadav just played a couple of matches and he was taken to the cleaners. He ended the season with an economy rate of 11.86.

Batsman with best strike rate – Chris Morris provided a lot of balance to the side and his finishing abilities with the bat added a lot of the depth to the batting order. He finished the season with a strike rate of 161.90.

Batsman with most number of 4s – Named the emerging player of the tournament, young batsman Devdutt Padikkal showed his class right through the tournament. He ended the season with 51 boundaries in 15 matches.

Batsman with most number of 6s – AB de Villiers was the man who provided the spark to RCB and he won a number of matches for them all by his own. He finished the season with 23 sixes in 15 matches.

Batsman with most number of 50s – Devdutt Padikkal was once again leading the way. He strode out to open the innings and gave the team a number of solid starts. When the season ended, he had notched up 5 fifties and he was joined by AB de Villiers.

Batsman with most number of 100s – There were no centuries for RCB this season.

Highest Team total – RCB smashed 201 against Mumbai Indians and this was their best performance of the season.

Lowest team total – RCB were chasing down KKR’s mediocre total down and they made 85 runs.