IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings - Key Battles

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai on the 25th of October. The RCB-CSK battle has traditionally been one of the most sought after in the IPL but has lost a bit of its edge this year courtesy the poor form of CSK.

With 7 wins from 10 matches, RCB are comfortably placed at number 3 on the points table. CSK have had their worst IPL ever and have lost 8 of their 11 matches thus far. We look at some of the key match-ups which could affect the outcome of the match.

1. Faf Du Plessis (CSK) vs Chris Morris (RCB)

Faf Du Plessis started the tournament with a bang and was unstoppable in the first half of the tournament. Not only did he score big but did so at express pace - this made him a nightmare for the bowlers. The South African's form has dipped in the second half with 4 scores of 10 or less and he would want to exit the tournament in the manner in which he started. It would be interesting to see how he squares up with fellow South African, Chris Morris in the powerplay. Morris has been very impressive and a great addition for RCB - not only has he picked wickets but been very restrictive too.

2. Deepak Chahar (CSK) vs Virat Kohli (RCB)

Deepak Chahar is one of the best bowlers in the powerplay in the IPL. He has great variations, maintains a tight line and length and is very difficult to get away as his economy rate of 7.23 in the tournament indicates. Chahar could run into the RCB, skipper, Virat Kohli. Kohli has produced two outstanding performances this season and would be keen to put his best foot forward as the tournament head towards the playoffs. Kohli was circumspect against Chahar in the first match - will he show him the same respect again in the powerplay?

3. AB de Villiers (RCB) vs Imran Tahir (CSK)

AB de Villiers scored a duck in RCB's first encounter with CSK in IPL 2020 and would be keen to make amends. He has been his team's most devastating batsman in the tournament with a stunning strike rate of 190. His battle with the leg-spinning genius of Imran Tahir in the middle overs could go a long way in deciding the outcome of the match. Tahir has played just one match in IPL 2020 but is a veteran of 302 T20 matches in which he has picked 380 wickets at an economy rate of 6.96. AB is a great player of spin and will in all probability attack Tahir. Will he be successful?