IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Preview - RCB Eye Top Two Finish, CSK Play For Pride

- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatMatch Ended126/7(20.0) RR 6.3
PUN
HYD114/10(20.0) RR 6.3
Punjab beat Hyderabad by 12 runs
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatMatch Ended194/6(20.0) RR 9.7
KOL
DEL135/9(20.0) RR 9.7
Kolkata beat Delhi by 59 runs
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Preview - RCB Eye Top Two Finish, CSK Play For Pride
With 7 wins from 10 matches, RCB are comfortably placed at number 3 on the points table. CSK have had a nightmare in IPL 2020 and have lost 8 of their 11 matches thus far
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 25, 2020, 8:28 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash with arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai on the 25th of October. With 7 wins from 10 matches, RCB are comfortably placed at number 3 on the points table. CSK have had a nightmare in IPL 2020 and have lost 8 of their 11 matches thus far.
Virat Kohli's magnificent unbeaten 90 off just 52 deliveries was the highlight of RCB's 37-run win over CSK in the first match between the neighbouring rivals also in Dubai. RCB posted 169 for 4 and Chris Morris (3-19 in 4 overs) and Washington Sundar (2-16 in 3 overs) ensured that CSK were restricted to 132 for 8.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RCB have won 4 of their last 5 matches and are just a win away from securing a playoff berth. They would be keen to continue their winning ways and secure a top two finish. RCB restricted KKR to 84 for 8 in their last encounter crushing them by 8 wickets. A lot of things are clicking together for the team. The top 4 are amongst the runs. Virat Kohli is their leading run-scorer with 365 runs in 10 matches. AB de Villiers has already produced three magical innings in this IPL. Devdutt Padikkal has been impressive as an opener proving a stable foundation - he has 3 fifties in IPL 2020.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Preview - A Do or Die Battle for Both Teams
RCB always had a great batting unit. But it is the bowling which is turning out to be the differentiator this year. Yuzvendra Chahal has been their Mr Consistent with the ball - he is their leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.23. Chris Morris has been a great addition to the XI - he has already picked 9 wickets in 5 matches giving away just 5 runs per over. Mohammed Siraj returned with a record-breaking 3-8 in 4 overs against KKR. Washington Sundar has been their unsung hero - he has choked the batsmen in the middle overs and has an economy rate of just 5.6 in the tournament.
Chennai Super Kings
CSK do not have a realistic chance of making it to the playoffs any more. They have lost 8 of their 11 matches and have had the worst IPL in the history of the franchise. But they will play for pride and want to leave the tournament with at least a couple more wins. They may get back Shane Watson and give him and Faf du Plessis the license to go helter-skelter at the top. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja might bat up the order with gay abandon.
They may surprise with their bowling too. Imran Tahir could open with the new ball or even Jadeja. The latter was the second-most restrictive bowler of IPL 2019 but has gone at a rate of above 9 in IPL 2020.
WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 44
WHEN: October 25, 3:30PM IST
WHERE: Dubai
TELECAST: Star Sports Network
LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar
Predicted XI:
Chennai Super Kings - Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Narayan Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking