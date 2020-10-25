IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings - Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

RCB would want a top-two finish as that gives them the extra cushion in the playoffs. CSK will be playing for pride. We look at the top 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai on the 25th of October. With 7 wins from 10 matches, RCB are comfortably placed at number 3 on the points table. CSK have had a nightmare in IPL 2020 and have lost 8 of their 11 matches thus far.

1. Faf Du Plessis (CSK)

Faf Du Plessis has been CSK’s in-form batsman in IPL 2020. He is their highest run-getter (and the fifth-highest overall) in the tournament with 376 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 138.23, including 4 fifties. Not only has he scored big runs but scored them at a fast rate – this makes him doubly dangerous for the opposition.​

2. Deepak Chahar (CSK)

CSK's bowling hasn't had much to write home about except the impressive performance of Deepak Chahar. He has been their joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2020 with 10 wickets in 11 matches. He has also been difficult to get away and has an economy rate of 7.23 in the tournament.

3. Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli has been RCB's highest run-getter in IPL 2020 with 365 runs in 10 matches. His standout performance came against CSK when he scored an unbeaten 90 off just 52 deliveries. He also scored an unbeaten 72 off just 53 deliveries helping RCB chase down RR's 154 for 6 in Abu Dhabi.

4. AB de Villiers (RCB)

AB de Villiers has been RCB's playmaker in the middle order. He has scored 285 runs in 9 innings in IPL 2020 including 4 fifties. But the standout feature about his performance has been his strike rate of 190 - it is the second-highest in the tournament (min. 150 runs) after Kieron Pollard.

5. Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)

Yuzvendra Chahal has been leading wicket-taker in IPL 2020. He has accounted for 15 wickets with his leg-spin. His best performance came against the Sunrisers in Dubai where he returned with 3-18 in 4 overs. Chahal has also been very restrictive with an economy rate of 7.23 runs per over.​