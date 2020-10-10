- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriMatch Ended184/8(20.0) RR 9.2
DEL
RAJ138/10(20.0) RR 9.2
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuMatch Ended201/6(20.0) RR 10.05
HYD
PUN132/10(20.0) RR 10.05
Hyderabad beat Punjab by 69 runs
- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
CSK
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
RR
15:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings - Top 5 Players to Watch Out For
Here we look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 10, 2020, 4:11 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday (October 10). [IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE]
Here we look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match.
Faf du Plessis
One of many experienced campaigners in the CSK squad, the former South African captain has been in fine form with the bat and has also been more than useful in the field. Now operating atop the order, CSK will hope that Du Plessis continues his excellent run of form as they seek to get their campaign back on track.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
Shane Watson
Watson had a poor start to the IPL and there were many calls to even drop him from the side but he has since rediscovered his touch. Given how dangerous he can be on the top of the order when in full flow, CSK will doubtless want him to continue operating in similar fashion for as long as possible.
Sam Curran
The young English all-rounder has been useful with both bat and ball so far this season. His ability to hit a long one late in the innings has helped CSK on more than one occasion this season and he has been both economical and efficient with the ball. At this point he is one of the players who is guaranteed to start every game for CSK.
Devdutt Padikkal
The youngster from Karnataka has given Bangalore fans something to cheer about atop the order. With 178 runs, he has been RCB's highest run-scorer thus far, eclipsing the likes of Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers. RCB would want him to continue scoring at a similar rate for the rest of the tournament.
Yuzvendra Chahal
Chahal has been a consistent performer for RCB in the past few years and things have been no different this season. His 8 wickets make him their highest wicket-taket thus far and he is also economical. Bangalore would want his current vein of form to carry on.
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2309 Oct, 2020 SharjahDelhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs
-
HYD vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 2208 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Punjab by 69 runs
-
KOL vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 2107 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Chennai by 10 runs
-
MUM vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2006 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 57 runs
-
DEL vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 1905 Oct, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Bangalore by 59 runs
All Recent Matches