IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings - Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

Here we look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday (October 10). [IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE]

Here we look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match.

Faf du Plessis

One of many experienced campaigners in the CSK squad, the former South African captain has been in fine form with the bat and has also been more than useful in the field. Now operating atop the order, CSK will hope that Du Plessis continues his excellent run of form as they seek to get their campaign back on track.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Shane Watson

Watson had a poor start to the IPL and there were many calls to even drop him from the side but he has since rediscovered his touch. Given how dangerous he can be on the top of the order when in full flow, CSK will doubtless want him to continue operating in similar fashion for as long as possible.

Sam Curran

The young English all-rounder has been useful with both bat and ball so far this season. His ability to hit a long one late in the innings has helped CSK on more than one occasion this season and he has been both economical and efficient with the ball. At this point he is one of the players who is guaranteed to start every game for CSK.

Devdutt Padikkal

The youngster from Karnataka has given Bangalore fans something to cheer about atop the order. With 178 runs, he has been RCB's highest run-scorer thus far, eclipsing the likes of Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers. RCB would want him to continue scoring at a similar rate for the rest of the tournament.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal has been a consistent performer for RCB in the past few years and things have been no different this season. His 8 wickets make him their highest wicket-taket thus far and he is also economical. Bangalore would want his current vein of form to carry on.