IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket Takers From Both Sides

Delhi Capitals on Monday got the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in the 19th match of IPL 2020. RCB vs DC game was played at Dubai International Stadium

Delhi Capitals on Monday got the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in the 19th match of IPL 2020.

RCB vs DC game was played at Dubai International Stadium.

Virat Kohli, the skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore, won the toss and decided to bowl. The opening pair of Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan gave a balanced start to DC. Shaw scored a quick 42 in 23 balls, while Dhawan made 32 off 28 deliveries. Shreyas Iyer, the captain of Delhi Capitals, gave away his wicket early at the score of 11. Then, Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis made sure their team reach a good total. Pant hit 37 in 25 balls, while Stoinis scored 53 (not out) in 26 balls. DC’s innings ended on 196 at the loss of four wickets.

In yesterday’s match, chasing the target, RCB’s batting collapsed. Apart from Kohli, no other player performed with the bat. Their openers, Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch, were sent to the pavilion very early. Padikkal got out at 4 and Finch at 13. RCB’s start player AB de Villiers also gave away his wicket at the score of 9. Only Virat Kohli single-handedly put up a fight against DC bowlers, making 43 in 39 balls. Kagiso Rabada did not allow RCB batsmen to settle on the crease. Rabada picked four wickets in four overs.

Bangalore’s innings ended on 137 with only one wicket remaining.

Highest run scorer for Delhi Capitals

Marcus Stoinis was the leading runs scorer for Delhi. He made 53 (not out) off 26 balls at a strike rate of 203.85. In his innings, he smashed six boundaries and two sixes.

Highest wicket taker for Delhi Capitals

Kagiso Rabada took four wickets in four overs, conceding 24 runs with an economy of 6.

Highest run scorer for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli scored 43 runs in 39 deliveries at a strike rate of 110.26. He smashed two fours and one six.

Highest wicket taker for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mohammed Siraj picked two wickets for RCB. He was hit for 34 runs in four overs. His economy was 8.50.