IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch RCB vs DC Live Streaming Online

Monday will witness a clash between competitors Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at 7.30pm IST.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore recently pulled a close victory over the formidable Mumbai Indians. RCB having played four matches in the IPL 2020, started with a big win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their season opener but lost miserably to Kings XI Punjab handing them an embarrassing loss in the second game. Kolhi led RCB posted a narrow tie with Mumbai Indians before beating them in the Super Over.

The Delhi outfit started with a tense win in their IPL 2020 season opener against Kings XI Punjab, before winning in a Super Over. They defeated MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs in their second game in Dubai. With successive wins in the previous two matches, DC got a rude shock in their third game with a loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad team. The Delhi Capitals will be looking to put their 15-run defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Both teams look evenly matched. Virat Kohli’s RCB team has AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch to bank on for batting. The Capitals’ Shreyas Iyer has Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and a surprise in Marcus Stoinis to level. Fans can expect an exciting game of cricket coming their way.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) start?

The match will be played on October 5, 2020.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Adam Zampa , Isuru Udana , Navdeep Saini , Yuzvendra Chahal , Gurkeerat Singh Mann

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane