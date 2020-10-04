- Match 17 - 4 Oct, SunMatch Ended208/5(20.0) RR 10.4
MUM
HYD174/7(20.0) RR 10.4
Mumbai beat Hyderabad by 34 runs
- Match 16 - 3 Oct, SatMatch Ended228/4(20.0) RR 11.4
DEL
KOL210/8(20.0) RR 11.4
Delhi beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 20 - 6 Oct, TueUp Next
MI
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals – Top 5 Players to Watch Out For
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on Monday, 5th of October. We look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 4, 2020, 9:06 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on Monday, 5th of October.
Both teams would be looking for a win to give them early ascendancy in the tournament – a victory will take either team to the top of the points table.
We look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match.
Devdutt Padikkal (RCB)
Padikkal has been RCB’s highest scorer in IPL 2020 scoring 174 runs in 4 matches. He has been their Mr Consistent with three fifties in three victorious matches for the franchise. The left-hander has provided the starts and laid the platform for the RCB middle order to blossom later.
Virat Kohli (RCB)
Kohli showed his class in the victory against RR top-scoring for RCB with 72 off 53 deliveries. The Indian captain would be eager to score big and make amends for his lack of form in the early stages of the tournament. He is the highest scorer in IPL history.
Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB)
Chahal has already produced two Player of the Match Performances and is RCB’s go-to bowler in the middle overs. He is the joint highest wicket-taker of the league with 8 wickets in 4 matches at a very restrictive rate of 7.18.
Kagiso Rabada (DC)
Quite simply, amongst the most talented and fearsome fast bowlers in the world today, Kagiso Rabada has already picked 39 wickets in 22 IPL matches. His bowling average of 17.48 and strike rate of 12.97 are both the best in the history of the IPL!
Rishabh Pant (DC)
Rishabh Pant has a strike rate of 160.51 - the third-highest in the history of the IPL only after Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. He was in devastating form in the 2018 IPL aggregating 684 runs in 14 matches at a stunning strike rate of 173.6! It was the second-highest aggregate of the season.
